Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band
Posted: 22-Apr-2023
Required:
Front Row/Solo Cornet wanted to join us as we prepare for the Nationals having won L&SC 4th Section and to be part of our journey into the 3rd Section. We are a (mostly) young and fun band in Putney who enjoy our music and company of like minded players.
Contact:
If interested please contact us via email and we'll get in touch.
We rehearse on Weds nights in Putney so you could come and get a sense of us.
We're also happy to hear from you if you are on other instruments especially Bb bass :-)
