Fulham Brass Band

Posted: 24-Apr-2023

Required:
Solo euphonium position available in Championship Section Fulham Brass Band. We are seeking a player of a high standard to fill the solo euphonium seat in our friendly, ambitious and vibrant London Based Band.

Contact:
To apply, please email and come for a blow in Fulham on Monday evenings. We are also looking for a 2nd horn, 2nd trombone & other seats as negotiable, but welcome new faces and look forward to hearing from you.

  Map to bandroom   Fulham Brass Band

Fulham Brass Band

Posted: 21-Apr-2023

Required:
Fulham Brass Band are seeking an enthusiastic and talented Musical Director to build on our successes as a Championship Section band, and take us into our next chapter. For full details, please visit http://www.fulhambrassband.co.uk/new-md/.

Contact:
To apply, please email and include:
- A covering letter demonstrating your skills, experience and ability to meet the specification outlined
- A copy of your CV
The closing date for applications is Friday 20th May

  Map to bandroom   Fulham Brass Band
