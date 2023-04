April 24 • Applications are invited for a EEb Bass player. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required..

April 24 • Solo euphonium position available in Championship Section Fulham Brass Band. We are seeking a player of a high standard to fill the solo euphonium seat in our friendly, ambitious and vibrant London Based Band.

April 22 • Front Row/Solo Cornet wanted to join us as we prepare for the Nationals having won L&SC 4th Section and to be part of our journey into the 3rd Section.. . We are a (mostly) young and fun band in Putney who enjoy our music and company of like minded players.