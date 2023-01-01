                 

Milton Keynes Brass

Posted: 25-Apr-2023

Required:
We are looking for an enthusiastic MUSICAL DIRECTOR to further develop and challenge the band towards achieving our goal of a place at the Spring Festival. Milton Keynes Brass is a friendly First Section band in the London & Southern Counties region.

Contact:
For more information and to apply in confidence please contact our Chairman, Martin Wakley on or 07921 853580. We enjoy well attended rehearsals on Tuesday evenings in Central Milton Keynes with extra rehearsals before contests.

  Map to bandroom   Milton Keynes Brass

Milton Keynes Brass

Posted: 24-Apr-2023

Required:
Applications are invited for a EEb Bass player. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.

Contact:
Please contact Tracy Brown on 07985 586815 or in the strictest confidence.
Visit our website www.miltonkeynesbrass.com

  Map to bandroom   Milton Keynes Brass
