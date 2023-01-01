                 

Positions Vacant

The Marple Band

Posted: 25-Apr-2023

Required:
Are you looking for a change of scene. We're a friendly group of musicians looking for Back Row Cornets, Solo Baritone & percussion players to join our successful band. If you think you have what it takes to play in 2nd Section band, please get in touch.

Contact:
Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on a Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.

  Map to bandroom   The Marple Band

What's on

The GUS Band - Celebration Concert with Corby Silver Band

Saturday 29 April • St Peter and St Paul Church, 1-3 Market Pl, Kettering NN16 0AL. NN16 0AL

East Anglian Brass Band Association - Foden's Band - Coronation Celebration

Sunday 7 May • St Andrew's Hall, Norwich NR3 1AU

East Anglian Brass Band Association - Foden's Band - Euphonium/Baritone Workshop

Sunday 7 May • St Andrews Hall, Norwich NR3 1AU

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 12 May • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . . . . . . W1C2DJ

Contest: 101st Spring Festival

Saturday 13 May • Winter Gardens, Blackpool FY1 1HL

Vacancies

Cinderford Band

April 25 • Cinderford Band under the baton of Mr Steve Kane are looking for a Euphonium player and a Bb Bass player. We are a friendly, forward thinking second section band based in Gloucestershire on the main M4/M5 corridor.

Hade Edge Band

April 25 • Hade Edge Band are looking to recruit a 2nd Trombone player, Hade Edge Band are a 1st section band, we rehearse Tuesdays and Thursday 8pm to 10pm. We are a friendly band and would make you most welcome.

The Marple Band

April 25 • Are you looking for a change of scene. We're a friendly group of musicians looking for Back Row Cornets, Solo Baritone & percussion players to join our successful band. If you think you have what it takes to play in 2nd Section band, please get in touch.

Pro Cards

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

