Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

The Marple Band

Posted: 25-Apr-2023

Required:

Are you looking for a change of scene. We're a friendly group of musicians looking for Back Row Cornets, Solo Baritone & percussion players to join our successful band. If you think you have what it takes to play in 2nd Section band, please get in touch.



Contact:

Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on a Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.

The Marple Band

Posted: 25-Apr-2023

Required:

Are you looking for a change of scene. We're a friendly group of musicians looking for Back Row Cornets, Solo Baritone & percussion players to join our successful band. If you think you have what it takes to play in 2nd Section band, please get in touch.



Contact:

Contact us via facebook or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on a Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.