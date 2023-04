Cinderford Band April 25 • Cinderford Band under the baton of Mr Steve Kane are looking for a Euphonium player and a Bb Bass player. We are a friendly, forward thinking second section band based in Gloucestershire on the main M4/M5 corridor.

Hade Edge Band April 25 • Hade Edge Band are looking to recruit a 2nd Trombone player, Hade Edge Band are a 1st section band, we rehearse Tuesdays and Thursday 8pm to 10pm. We are a friendly band and would make you most welcome.

The Marple Band April 25 • Are you looking for a change of scene. We're a friendly group of musicians looking for Back Row Cornets, Solo Baritone & percussion players to join our successful band. If you think you have what it takes to play in 2nd Section band, please get in touch.

