Cinderford Band

Posted: 25-Apr-2023

Required:

Cinderford Band under the baton of Mr Steve Kane are looking for a Euphonium player and a Bb Bass player. We are a friendly, forward thinking second section band based in Gloucestershire on the main M4/M5 corridor.



Contact:

We rehearse on Wednesday's 8pm to 10pm and Sunday's 7pm to 9pm in Cinderford. If you are interested in being part of our team please apply in confidence to our Chairman, Ian Tomlins at 07815 634905 or for more details.