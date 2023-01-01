                 

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 28-Apr-2023

Required:
Lofthouse are recruiting Principal Cornet, Front Row Cornet, Baritone, Trombone and Bass positions in our senior band. We are looking for committed players to help us move the team forward so if you can attend thur eve/sat am reh please get in touch.

Contact:
Rehearsal Thursday 19.30-21.30 & Saturday 10:00-12:00.
If you are interested or would like further information please email us at or call us on 07876 800929. Alternatively you're welcome to just drop into reh and have a blow

  Map to bandroom   Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 20-Apr-2023

Required:
Lofthouse 2000 are currently recruiting for Principal Cornet, Front Row Cornet, Troms, Bari & Bass to join our 2nd section band. We're looking for committed and ambitious players to join our crazy gang! Rehearsal on Thurs 7.30-9.30pm and Sat 10-12am

Contact:
If you are interested or would like further information please email us at or call us on 07876 800929. Alternatively you're welcome to just drop into reh and have a play at Outwood WMC, Ledger Lane, Wakefield.

  Map to bandroom   Lofthouse2000 Brass Band
