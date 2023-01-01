1 to 1 of 1
West Somerset Brass Band
Posted: 30-Apr-2023
Required:
West Somerset Brass are looking for Cornet Players of all abilities to join our existing team or if you wish the training band covering all ages. An existing player, returning player or new player all are welcome to join. All brass players are welcome
Contact:
Please make contact at or ring 07814125945. We practice on Fridays 7.30 9.30 with training band 6.30 -7.30. Location is Harbour Road Watchet, Methodist Church School Room. Shared lifts from areas such as Taunton, Bridgwater etc