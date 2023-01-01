                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

West Somerset Brass Band

Posted: 30-Apr-2023

Required:
West Somerset Brass are looking for Cornet Players of all abilities to join our existing team or if you wish the training band covering all ages. An existing player, returning player or new player all are welcome to join. All brass players are welcome

Contact:
Please make contact at or ring 07814125945. We practice on Fridays 7.30 9.30 with training band 6.30 -7.30. Location is Harbour Road Watchet, Methodist Church School Room. Shared lifts from areas such as Taunton, Bridgwater etc

  Map to bandroom   West Somerset Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

The GUS Band - Celebration Concert with Corby Silver Band

Saturday 29 April • St Peter and St Paul Church, 1-3 Market Pl, Kettering NN16 0AL. NN16 0AL

Boarshurst Silver Band - Thornton Cleveleys Band

Sunday 30 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

East Anglian Brass Band Association - Foden's Band - Coronation Celebration

Sunday 7 May • St Andrew's Hall, Norwich NR3 1AU

East Anglian Brass Band Association - Foden's Band - Euphonium/Baritone Workshop

Sunday 7 May • St Andrews Hall, Norwich NR3 1AU

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 12 May • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . . . . . . W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

West Somerset Brass Band

April 30 • West Somerset Brass are looking for Cornet Players of all abilities to join our existing team or if you wish the training band covering all ages. An existing player, returning player or new player all are welcome to join. All brass players are welcome

Mereside Brass

April 29 • MERESIDE BRASS (Northwich, Cheshire) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player and a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

April 28 • Lofthouse are recruiting Principal Cornet, Front Row Cornet, Baritone, Trombone and Bass positions in our senior band. We are looking for committed players to help us move the team forward so if you can attend thur eve/sat am reh please get in touch.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top