                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Sidmouth Town Band

Posted: 1-May-2023

Required:
We currently have vacancies for a euphonium and second trombone player. We are a first section band, based in East Devon, and are preparing for our very popular summer season of concerts, with varied, ambitious programmes and fantastic audiences.

Contact:
If you are interested, please contact Fiona Harvey on 07837 001486, or email . You are welcome to visit a rehearsal on a Tuesday or Friday evening (8-10pm), in our bespoke bandroom, to see if we are what you are looking for.

  Map to bandroom   Sidmouth Town Band
view all events »

What's on

The GUS Band - Celebration Concert with Corby Silver Band

Saturday 29 April • St Peter and St Paul Church, 1-3 Market Pl, Kettering NN16 0AL. NN16 0AL

Boarshurst Silver Band - Thornton Cleveleys Band

Sunday 30 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

East Anglian Brass Band Association - Foden's Band - Coronation Celebration

Sunday 7 May • St Andrew's Hall, Norwich NR3 1AU

East Anglian Brass Band Association - Foden's Band - Euphonium/Baritone Workshop

Sunday 7 May • St Andrews Hall, Norwich NR3 1AU

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 12 May • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . . . . . . W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Sidmouth Town Band

May 1 • We currently have vacancies for a euphonium and second trombone player. We are a first section band, based in East Devon, and are preparing for our very popular summer season of concerts, with varied, ambitious programmes and fantastic audiences.

Linthwaite Band

May 1 • Following the appointment of our new MD Tony Robertson we look forward to exciting and challenging times ahead. We have a busy schedule of engagements and vacancies for cornets basses and percussion, so why not come along and give us a try.

West Somerset Brass Band

April 30 • West Somerset Brass are looking for Cornet Players of all abilities to join our existing team or if you wish the training band covering all ages. An existing player, returning player or new player all are welcome to join. All brass players are welcome

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top