Sidmouth Town Band
Posted: 1-May-2023
Required:
We currently have vacancies for a euphonium and second trombone player. We are a first section band, based in East Devon, and are preparing for our very popular summer season of concerts, with varied, ambitious programmes and fantastic audiences.
Contact:
If you are interested, please contact Fiona Harvey on 07837 001486, or email . You are welcome to visit a rehearsal on a Tuesday or Friday evening (8-10pm), in our bespoke bandroom, to see if we are what you are looking for.