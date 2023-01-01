1 to 3 of 3
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 7-May-2023
Required:
Dobcross Silver Band (3rd Section) are awaiting that last strong, committed player to fill our band on FRONT ROW CORNET. Is it you?! Great fun here and superb concerts. Also looking to achieve on the contest stage after a superb 2022!
Contact:
If you like to work hard and enjoy your band rehearsals and social aspect then don't hesitate, contact us now!
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809 560774
