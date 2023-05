Chinnor Silver May 2 • Chinnor Silver (2nd second National finalists 2023) are looking for a Bass Player (Eb or Bb) and a Bass trombone to join us in preparing for the finals in September. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings, under the direction of our MD, Ollie Hallstead-Brooks.

Deepcar Brass Band May 2 • Euphonium & Tenor Trombone (1st or 2nd) positions available at our 4th section band (3rd place in this year's areas). Instruments available if needed. Deepcar is equal distance between Barnsley, Huddersfield & Sheffield, just 5 mins from J35A/J36 M1.

Welwyn Garden City Band May 2 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band with a busy, varied summer season ahead of us. We have a vacancy for a BACK ROW CORNET player. Our MD is Will Douglas.

