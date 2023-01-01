                 

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 2-May-2023

Required:
Chinnor Silver (2nd second National finalists 2023) are looking for a Bass Player (Eb or Bb) and a Bass trombone to join us in preparing for the finals in September. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings, under the direction of our MD, Ollie Hallstead-Brooks.

Contact:
We are a very friendly, sociable band and are looking to build on our recent area contest success. For more details/an informal chat, contact the secretary, Carole Pegram on 07368 286211 or . All enquiries in STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

