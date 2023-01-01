                 

Lanner and District Silver Band

Posted: 3-May-2023

Required:
Under the baton of MD David Johnson we require a Solo Trombone and Eb Bass to complete our line up. We have great concerts and contests this year. Are you the right person to help this ambitious enthusiastic Band get to the Championship section in 2024?

Contact:
We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays in our own Bandroom in Lanner nr. Redruth. Join us for a rehearsal or apply in confidence to Mark Phillips , 07518 276795 or or via our Facebook page. We will make you very welcome.

  Map to bandroom   Lanner and District Silver Band
