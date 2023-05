May 5 • Nottinghamshire's premier brass band has vacancies for Principal EEb Bass and Solo Baritone.. . Twice-weekly rehearsals (Weds & Sun evenings) in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, with nice pub directly across the road.

May 5 • Epping Forest Band are seeking new players across the band: Front and Back Row Cornets, and Percussion (Kit) to join our banding adventures.

May 3 • Under the baton of MD David Johnson we require a Solo Trombone and Eb Bass to complete our line up. We have great concerts and contests this year. Are you the right person to help this ambitious enthusiastic Band get to the Championship section in 2024?