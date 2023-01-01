Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Hade Edge Band

Posted: 7-May-2023

Required:

We are looking to recruit a front row cornet player. We are a 1st section band based in Hade Edge near Holmfirth. We are a friendly band and are looking for a committed player to boost our front row.



Contact:

Rehearsals are on Tuesday and Thursday evening 8pm to 10pm in a modern purpose built bandroom. Please ring Robert Turnbull (Chairman) on 07512600602 for further details or call at the bandroom on rehearsal night.

Hade Edge Band

Posted: 6-May-2023

Required:

We currently have vacancies for a solo euphonium and 2nd Trombone. We are a 1st Section band based in Hade Edge near Holmfirth. We are a friendly band and are looking for committed players to move the band forward.



Contact:

Rehearsals are on a Tuesday and Thursday evening 8pm to 10pm in a modern purpose built bandroom. Please ring Robert Turnbull (chairman) 07512 600602 for further details or call in at the bandroom on rehearsal nights.

Hade Edge Band

Posted: 25-Apr-2023

Required:

Hade Edge Band are looking to recruit a 2nd Trombone player, Hade Edge Band are a 1st section band, we rehearse Tuesdays and Thursday 8pm to 10pm. We are a friendly band and would make you most welcome.



Contact:

Please ring Robert on 07512600692 or call at the bandroom on rehearsal nights, Tuesday and Thursday 8pm to 10pm