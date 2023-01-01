                 

Hade Edge Band

Posted: 7-May-2023

Required:
We are looking to recruit a front row cornet player. We are a 1st section band based in Hade Edge near Holmfirth. We are a friendly band and are looking for a committed player to boost our front row.

Contact:
Rehearsals are on Tuesday and Thursday evening 8pm to 10pm in a modern purpose built bandroom. Please ring Robert Turnbull (Chairman) on 07512600602 for further details or call at the bandroom on rehearsal night.

  Map to bandroom   Hade Edge Band

Hade Edge Band

Posted: 6-May-2023

Required:
We currently have vacancies for a solo euphonium and 2nd Trombone. We are a 1st Section band based in Hade Edge near Holmfirth. We are a friendly band and are looking for committed players to move the band forward.

Contact:
Rehearsals are on a Tuesday and Thursday evening 8pm to 10pm in a modern purpose built bandroom. Please ring Robert Turnbull (chairman) 07512 600602 for further details or call in at the bandroom on rehearsal nights.

  Map to bandroom   Hade Edge Band

Hade Edge Band

Posted: 25-Apr-2023

Required:
Hade Edge Band are looking to recruit a 2nd Trombone player, Hade Edge Band are a 1st section band, we rehearse Tuesdays and Thursday 8pm to 10pm. We are a friendly band and would make you most welcome.

Contact:
Please ring Robert on 07512600692 or call at the bandroom on rehearsal nights, Tuesday and Thursday 8pm to 10pm

  Map to bandroom   Hade Edge Band
