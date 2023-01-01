1 to 2 of 2
Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band
Posted: 9-May-2023
Required:
Do you play trombone ? Tenor trombone seat at Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band (Midlands Area) is waiting for you. Situated close to Junction 29 - M1. We would love to see and hear you at our rehearsals on a Tuesday and Friday evening.
Contact:
Email : or
message Linda : 07727813459
Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band
Posted: 12-Apr-2023
Required:
Still searching for an enthusiastic Musical Director, with drive and passion for our friendly 2nd Section Band. Situated close to Junction 29 M1.
Contact:
Apply to leaving a preferred contact number or email address.
Or you can message using contact details : 07727813459.