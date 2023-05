Appledore Band May 12 • Appledore Band (North Devon).. . Following the retirement of our existing MD we now seek an enthusiastic Musical Director to pick up the baton and lead us on the next stage of our journey.

Flimby Saxhorn Silver Band May 12 • Front Row and Back Row Cornets, Trombones (any seat), Solo Horn and Percussion- any other seats are welcome to apply also

Mereside Brass May 10 • MERESIDE BRASS (Northwich, Cheshire) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player and a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events

