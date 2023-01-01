1 to 1 of 1
East London Brass
Posted: 15-May-2023
Required:
Following on from our fantastic 3rd place at the Areas and 5th place at the Scottish Open, East London Brass are looking for a first class and committed REPIANO CORNET PLAYER to join our friendly, ambitious and progressive band.
Contact:
Rehearsals are on Thursdays 7.45pm-10pm in Walthamstow. Apply in confidence at .
You would be joining a band which has an exciting year ahead, including the Scottish Open and our performances of The Snowman Live.Map to bandroom East London Brass