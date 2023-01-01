Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

East London Brass

Posted: 15-May-2023

Required:

Following on from our fantastic 3rd place at the Areas and 5th place at the Scottish Open, East London Brass are looking for a first class and committed REPIANO CORNET PLAYER to join our friendly, ambitious and progressive band.



Contact:

Rehearsals are on Thursdays 7.45pm-10pm in Walthamstow. Apply in confidence at .

You would be joining a band which has an exciting year ahead, including the Scottish Open and our performances of The Snowman Live.