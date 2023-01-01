Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 16-May-2023

Required:

Following the appointment of our new MD Tony Robertson, we look forward to exciting and challenging times ahead. We have a busy schedule of engagements, and vacancies for cornets basses and percussion, so why not come along and give us a try.



Contact:

We practice Wednesday evenings 8-10pm at Broad Oak Bowling Club. If you are interested please contact us via our contact page at www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485