Linthwaite Band
Posted: 16-May-2023
Required:
Following the appointment of our new MD Tony Robertson, we look forward to exciting and challenging times ahead. We have a busy schedule of engagements, and vacancies for cornets basses and percussion, so why not come along and give us a try.
Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings 8-10pm at Broad Oak Bowling Club. If you are interested please contact us via our contact page at www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485