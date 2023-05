May 20 • Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Championship section) seeks a talented and committed Eb or Bb Bass player to join our team. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings (with extra Sunday evening rehearsals prior to contests) in Haverhill, Suffolk.

May 18 • Epping Forest Band are seeking new players across the band: Front and Back Row Cornets, and Percussion (Kit) to join our banding adventures.

May 16 • Following the appointment of our new MD Tony Robertson, we look forward to exciting and challenging times ahead. We have a busy schedule of engagements, and vacancies for cornets basses and percussion, so why not come along and give us a try.