Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 22-May-2023

Required:
Following on from another impressive result (Winners 3rd Section) at the Buxton Festival we offer to you a front row cornet opportunity. We are looking for a committed and competent player to complete our band. Fun and hard working band awaits you!

Contact:
If you feel you can complete the jigsaw and be part of this fine outfit then contact us NOW in confidence.

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809 560774

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 7-May-2023

Required:
Dobcross Silver Band (3rd Section) are awaiting that last strong, committed player to fill our band on FRONT ROW CORNET. Is it you?! Great fun here and superb concerts. Also looking to achieve on the contest stage after a superb 2022!

Contact:
If you like to work hard and enjoy your band rehearsals and social aspect then don't hesitate, contact us now!

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren (Band Master)
07809 560774

