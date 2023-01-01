                 

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 22-May-2023

Required:
Lofthouse are recruiting for committed and capable Principal Cornet, Front Row Cornet, Trombone, Bass and Baritone to join our team and help us push on to next level. Rehearsals Sat 10-12am and Thur 19.30-21.30 with good facilities and bar.

Contact:
If you are interested or would like further information please contact us on 07876 800929 or email . You're also very welcome to just drop into rehearsal to meet us, have a chat and blow. We look forward to seeing you!

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band

Posted: 28-Apr-2023

Required:
Lofthouse are recruiting Principal Cornet, Front Row Cornet, Baritone, Trombone and Bass positions in our senior band. We are looking for committed players to help us move the team forward so if you can attend thur eve/sat am reh please get in touch.

Contact:
Rehearsal Thursday 19.30-21.30 & Saturday 10:00-12:00.
If you are interested or would like further information please email us at or call us on 07876 800929. Alternatively you're welcome to just drop into reh and have a blow

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 19 May • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - GREENALLS BAND

Saturday 20 May • Pemberton Old Wigan Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan. WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Trimdon Brass

Sunday 21 May • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 26 May • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Fundraising Concert for Nationals

Sunday 28 May • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7 EW

Vacancies

Dobcross Silver Band

May 22 • Following on from another impressive result (Winners 3rd Section) at the Buxton Festival we offer to you a front row cornet opportunity. We are looking for a committed and competent player to complete our band. Fun and hard working band awaits you!

Harlow Brass Band

May 22 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

