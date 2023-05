PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS May 23 • PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW "B" BAND 1st section. will shortly have a vacancy for SOPRANO cornet player due to our players relocation to the Isle of Man . Rehearsals Sunday evening 6.30 to 8.15pm. Rehearsal room close to junction 26 M6

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band May 22 • Lofthouse are recruiting for committed and capable Principal Cornet, Front Row Cornet, Trombone, Bass and Baritone to join our team and help us push on to next level. Rehearsals Sat 10-12am and Thur 19.30-21.30 with good facilities and bar.

Dobcross Silver Band May 22 • Following on from another impressive result (Winners 3rd Section) at the Buxton Festival we offer to you a front row cornet opportunity. We are looking for a committed and competent player to complete our band. Fun and hard working band awaits you!

