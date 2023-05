Phoenix Brass May 25 • Phoenix Brass are recruiting cornet and trombone players, positions negotiable.. Our new MD team of Paul Denegri & Brian Kelloway is driving the band forwards as we return to contesting in the 3rd section in 2024, and we have fun summer events booked.

Yarwell & Nassington Britannia Brass Band May 25 • YARWELL & NASSINGTON BRITANNIA BRASS BAND are looking for a CONDUCTOR. We are a friendly non-contesting band based in Yarwell, Northamptonshire. We rehearse on a Wednesday evening & work towards two main concerts/year plus Summer & Christmas programmes.

East of England Co-op Band May 24 • The East of England Co-op band are looking for an experienced player to join our Percussion section. We rehearse in Ipswich on Monday evenings. We are a contesting band and perform at a variety of concerts throughout the year.

