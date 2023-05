Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Phoenix Brass

Posted: 25-May-2023

Required:

Phoenix Brass are recruiting cornet and trombone players, positions negotiable. Our new MD team of Paul Denegri & Brian Kelloway is driving the band forwards as we return to contesting in the 3rd section in 2024, and we have fun summer events booked.



Contact:

We rehearse in our own bandroom in Crewkerne, south Somerset, on Tuesday evenings.

For more information, please contact Sue Surridge

07932 775439

01935 593728

phoenix