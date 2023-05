Chinnor Silver May 27 • Chinnor Silver (2nd section finalists 2023) have 2 empty seats left on their coach to the finals in September & are looking for a Bass trombone and Bass player (Eb or Bb) to fill them. We are a friendly band and are ready to welcome you on our fun bus!

Stretford Band May 27 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are a friendly, non -contesting band with a varied concert programme at local . events throughout the year. We are looking for someone who can take the Band forward..

Harlow Brass Band May 26 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR / CONDUCTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards