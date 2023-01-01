1 to 2 of 2
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 27-May-2023
Required:
Chinnor Silver (2nd section finalists 2023) have 2 empty seats left on their coach to the finals in September & are looking for a Bass trombone and Bass player (Eb or Bb) to fill them. We are a friendly band and are ready to welcome you on our fun bus!
Contact:
We rehearse on a Wednesday evening in Chinnor under the direction of our MD, Ollie Hallstead-Brooks. Please call the secretary, Carole Pegram, on 07368 286211 for an informal chat or email on . ALL ENQUIRIES IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE
