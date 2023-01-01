                 

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 27-May-2023

Required:
Chinnor Silver (2nd section finalists 2023) have 2 empty seats left on their coach to the finals in September & are looking for a Bass trombone and Bass player (Eb or Bb) to fill them. We are a friendly band and are ready to welcome you on our fun bus!

Contact:
We rehearse on a Wednesday evening in Chinnor under the direction of our MD, Ollie Hallstead-Brooks. Please call the secretary, Carole Pegram, on 07368 286211 for an informal chat or email on . ALL ENQUIRIES IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 2-May-2023

Required:
Chinnor Silver (2nd second National finalists 2023) are looking for a Bass Player (Eb or Bb) and a Bass trombone to join us in preparing for the finals in September. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings, under the direction of our MD, Ollie Hallstead-Brooks.

Contact:
We are a very friendly, sociable band and are looking to build on our recent area contest success. For more details/an informal chat, contact the secretary, Carole Pegram on 07368 286211 or . All enquiries in STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

