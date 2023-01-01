Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

Concert Brass Poynton

Posted: 29-May-2023

Required:

Required: Concert Brass Poynton (Non Contesting) seek - Bb Bass - Tenor and Bass Trombone - Front Row Cornet. We are NOT a learners band.



Contact:

Rehearsals Wednesday evenings, 8.00pm to 10.00pm in our band room, in Poynton Stockport. We have our own Car Park. Please contact Tom Peak on 07768396839 OR .

220 Park Lane, Poynton, Stockport, SK12. Thank you Tom

Concert Brass Poynton

Posted: 29-May-2023

Required:

Required: Concert Brass Poynton (Non Contesting) seek Bb Bass - Tenor and Bass Trombone - Front Row Cornet. We are NOT a learners band.



Contact:

Required: Rehearsing Weds, 8.00 to 10.00pm in our Poynton Band Room, Stockport. Please contact me on 07768396839 OR email thank you, Tom Peak.

Concert Brass Poynton

Posted: 29-May-2023

Required:

Required: Concert Brass Poynton (Non Contesting) seek a Bb Bass and a Tenor and Bass Trombone and a Front Row Cornet. We are NOT a learners band.



Contact:

Rehearsals — Wednesday evenings, 8.00pm to 10.00pm in our band room, in Poynton Stockport. We have our own Car Park. Please contact Tom Peak on 07768396839 OR . Thank you, Tom.