Concert Brass Poynton

Posted: 29-May-2023

Required:
Required: Concert Brass Poynton (Non Contesting) seek - Bb Bass - Tenor and Bass Trombone - Front Row Cornet. We are NOT a learners band.

Contact:
Rehearsals Wednesday evenings, 8.00pm to 10.00pm in our band room, in Poynton Stockport. We have our own Car Park. Please contact Tom Peak on 07768396839 OR .
220 Park Lane, Poynton, Stockport, SK12. Thank you Tom

  Map to bandroom   Concert Brass Poynton

