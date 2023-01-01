1 to 2 of 2
Leicestershire Co-op Band
Posted: 29-May-2023
Required:
PERCUSSIONIST VACANCY. The Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Percussion player. We are a hard working, ambitious and sociable band, based in North West Leicestershire. We have a varied concert and contest schedule
Contact:
Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com
Leicestershire Co-op Band
Posted: 29-May-2023
Required:
SOLO HORN VACANCY The Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Solo Horn player. We are a hard working, ambitious and sociable band, based in North West Leicestershire. We have a varied concert and contest schedule.
Contact:
Rehearsals in Coalville, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) 07498 799103
www.leicestercoopband.com
Now is a great time to join us!Map to bandroom Leicestershire Co-op Band