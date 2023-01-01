Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

wantage silver band

Posted: 29-May-2023

Required:

Wantage Band (L&SC Champ Section) are looking to appoint their next Principal Euphonium! Rehearsals every Wed 8-10pm and Sun 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR. The band have their new Professional Musical Director Chris King joining them from Sun 18th June.



Contact:

Could you be the person the band are looking for? Apply in confidence by emailing Sam Wyne (2nd Euph) , call 078 42 779 617 or via the WSB FB page for more information, and to organise a date to come along to a rehearsal.