VBS Poynton Brass Band May 31 • VBS Poynton Band. 2nd section; North West seek Basses and Trombone players. Currently rehearsing once a week (Thurs. 8-10pm). Fantastic opportunity to join the band and help move it forwards.

Longridge Band May 30 • The Longridge Band require percussionists to join our friendly, hard-working band. We rehearse Wednesdays and Fridays in our own band room. We have a healthy balance of well attended local concerts and competitions planned for this year.

Audley Brass May 30 • Due to relocation, Audley Brass have upcoming vacancies for Bass Trombone and Eb Bass. The band rehearse Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 in our own Bandroom in the picturesque village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 Junction 16.

