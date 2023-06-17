1 to 2 of 2
Oddfellows Brass
Posted: 1-Jun-2023
Required:
1st section Require a first class enthusiastic Musical Director to: - support, motivate, encourage and train all players in the band - communication with compering ability - deliver entertaining yet challenging concert programmes based 5 mins J22 off M1
Contact:
Applications close 17th June 2023
Auditions start the 21st June 2023.
Applicants will be asked to take one rehearsal and work on
1st Half — Vitaie Aeternum -Paul Cooper
2nd Half own choice concert music
Please contact Ian Dickman 07791761767 for infoOddfellows Brass
Required, Soprano Cornet, BBb Bass and 3rd Cornet. We rehearse Wednesday and Sunday evenings in our own band room 5 mins off junction 22. This is an excellent opportunity to join a well established band with a sensible calendar of prestigious concerts
The Sop player will receive a newly restored and resilver plated Schilke soprano cornet. This position can be an existing sop player or a cornet player wanting a new challenge
Please contact Ian Dickman on 07791761767 for more information