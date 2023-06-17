Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Oddfellows Brass

Posted: 1-Jun-2023

Required:

1st section Require a first class enthusiastic Musical Director to: - support, motivate, encourage and train all players in the band - communication with compering ability - deliver entertaining yet challenging concert programmes based 5 mins J22 off M1



Contact:

Applications close 17th June 2023

Auditions start the 21st June 2023.

Applicants will be asked to take one rehearsal and work on

1st Half — Vitaie Aeternum -Paul Cooper

2nd Half own choice concert music

Please contact Ian Dickman 07791761767 for info

Posted: 1-Jun-2023

Required, Soprano Cornet, BBb Bass and 3rd Cornet. We rehearse Wednesday and Sunday evenings in our own band room 5 mins off junction 22. This is an excellent opportunity to join a well established band with a sensible calendar of prestigious concerts



The Sop player will receive a newly restored and resilver plated Schilke soprano cornet. This position can be an existing sop player or a cornet player wanting a new challenge

Please contact Ian Dickman on 07791761767 for more information