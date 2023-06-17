                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Oddfellows Brass

Posted: 1-Jun-2023

Required:
1st section Require a first class enthusiastic Musical Director to: - support, motivate, encourage and train all players in the band - communication with compering ability - deliver entertaining yet challenging concert programmes based 5 mins J22 off M1

Contact:
Applications close 17th June 2023
Auditions start the 21st June 2023.
Applicants will be asked to take one rehearsal and work on
1st Half — Vitaie Aeternum -Paul Cooper
2nd Half own choice concert music

Please contact Ian Dickman 07791761767 for info

  Oddfellows Brass

Oddfellows Brass

Posted: 1-Jun-2023

Required:
Required, Soprano Cornet, BBb Bass and 3rd Cornet. We rehearse Wednesday and Sunday evenings in our own band room 5 mins off junction 22. This is an excellent opportunity to join a well established band with a sensible calendar of prestigious concerts

Contact:
The Sop player will receive a newly restored and resilver plated Schilke soprano cornet. This position can be an existing sop player or a cornet player wanting a new challenge
Please contact Ian Dickman on 07791761767 for more information

  Oddfellows Brass
view all events »

What's on

Boarshurst Silver Band - Tanunda Town Band

Wednesday 31 May • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 2 June • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Salon Orchestra

Friday 9 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Leicestershire Co-op Band - The Great British Music Hall concert

Saturday 10 June • The Palace Community Centre. Ibstock . Leicestershire LE67 6LG

Newtown March Contest - Newtown (Mid Wales) March and Open Air Contest

Sunday 11 June • Newtown Town Hall Grounds. Back Lane. Newtown. Powys SY16 2NZ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

VBS Poynton Brass Band

June 1 • Talented principal cornet and euphonium players required to move the band forwards. Rehearsals currently once a week (Thursday 8 - 10pm).

Haverhill Silver Band

June 1 • Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Championship section) seeks a talented and committed Eb or Bb Bass player to join our team. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings (with extra Sunday evening rehearsals prior to contests) in Haverhill, Suffolk.

Oddfellows Brass

June 1 • 1st section Require a first class enthusiastic Musical Director to: - support, motivate, encourage and train all players in the band - communication with compering ability - deliver entertaining yet challenging concert programmes based 5 mins J22 off M1

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top