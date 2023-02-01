Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Haverhill Silver Band

Posted: 1-Jun-2023

Required:

Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Championship section) seeks a talented and committed Eb or Bb Bass player to join our team. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings (with extra Sunday evening rehearsals prior to contests) in Haverhill, Suffolk.



Contact:

Apply in confidence to Matthew Waterson (band secretary) on .

