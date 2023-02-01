1 to 2 of 2
Haverhill Silver Band
Posted: 1-Jun-2023
Required:
Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Championship section) seeks a talented and committed Eb or Bb Bass player to join our team. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings (with extra Sunday evening rehearsals prior to contests) in Haverhill, Suffolk.
Contact:
Apply in confidence to Matthew Waterson (band secretary) on .
Haverhill Silver Band
Posted: 20-May-2023
Required:
Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Championship section) seeks a talented and committed Eb or Bb Bass player to join our team. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings (with extra Sunday evening rehearsals prior to contests) in Haverhill, Suffolk.
Contact:
Apply in confidence to Matthew Waterson (band secretary) on .