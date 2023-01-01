                 

Positions Vacant

VBS Poynton Brass Band

Posted: 1-Jun-2023

Required:
Talented principal cornet and euphonium players required to move the band forwards. Rehearsals currently once a week (Thursday 8 - 10pm).

Contact:
Vicky Penney (band manager)

Adam Delbridge-Smith (MD)

  Map to bandroom   VBS Poynton Brass Band

