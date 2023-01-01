Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

VBS Poynton Brass Band

Posted: 1-Jun-2023

Required:

Talented principal cornet and euphonium players required to move the band forwards. Rehearsals currently once a week (Thursday 8 - 10pm).



Contact:

Vicky Penney (band manager)



Adam Delbridge-Smith (MD)



VBS Poynton Brass Band

Posted: 31-May-2023

Required:

VBS Poynton Band. 2nd section; North West seek Basses and Trombone players. Currently rehearsing once a week (Thurs. 8-10pm). Fantastic opportunity to join the band and help move it forwards.



Contact:

Vicky Penney (band manager) or Adam Delbridge-Smith (MD)