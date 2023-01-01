1 to 2 of 2
VBS Poynton Brass Band
Posted: 1-Jun-2023
Required:
Talented principal cornet and euphonium players required to move the band forwards. Rehearsals currently once a week (Thursday 8 - 10pm).
Contact:
Vicky Penney (band manager)
Adam Delbridge-Smith (MD)
VBS Poynton Brass Band
Posted: 31-May-2023
Required:
VBS Poynton Band. 2nd section; North West seek Basses and Trombone players. Currently rehearsing once a week (Thurs. 8-10pm). Fantastic opportunity to join the band and help move it forwards.
Contact:
Vicky Penney (band manager) or Adam Delbridge-Smith (MD)