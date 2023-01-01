                 

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 1-Jun-2023

Required:
Based in Rugby, the band requires a percussionist to join us for our varied schedule of events which this year includes a National Finals appearance before promotion to the Championship Section in 2024.

Contact:
Applications can be made in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) via email
Rehearsals are Monday & Friday 7-45pm at our purpose build facility close to road (M1,M6,A14) and rail link (B'ham Euston line)

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band
