Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 1-Jun-2023

Required:

Based in Rugby, the band requires a percussionist to join us for our varied schedule of events which this year includes a National Finals appearance before promotion to the Championship Section in 2024.



Contact:

Applications can be made in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) via email

Rehearsals are Monday & Friday 7-45pm at our purpose build facility close to road (M1,M6,A14) and rail link (B'ham Euston line)