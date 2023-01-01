                 

Positions Vacant

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 2-Jun-2023

Required:
Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR / CONDUCTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

Contact:
We are looking for someone who can take the band forward.
We rehearse on a Thursday in Harlow, 8-10pm
If you are interested please email us on

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band

What's on

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 2 June • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Boarshurst Silver Band - Besses O'Th' Barn Band

Sunday 4 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Salon Orchestra

Friday 9 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Leicestershire Co-op Band - The Great British Music Hall concert

Saturday 10 June • The Palace Community Centre. Ibstock . Leicestershire LE67 6LG

Newtown March Contest - Newtown (Mid Wales) March and Open Air Contest

Sunday 11 June • Newtown Town Hall Grounds. Back Lane. Newtown. Powys SY16 2NZ

Vacancies

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

June 2 • Percussion: Our rapidly developing non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps longing to be played! Others also welcome!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

June 2 • Trombone: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a Solo Trombone player. Others also welcome!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

June 2 • 1st Horn, Solo Cornet, 2nd|3rd Cornet: Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player and cornet players to fill gaps on both front and back rows. Other players also welcome!

Pro Cards

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

