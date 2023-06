Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Grange Moor Brass Band

Posted: 4-Jun-2023

Required:

Eb/BBb bass, percussion (tuned or kit) & baritone are Grange Moor Brass Band's current vacancies. All of these sections are populated at the moment, but due to various reasons, we are looking to bolster each of these positions.



Contact:

Please contact:

- Richard Broome, band secretary, on 0797 223 6774

- E-mail:

- You can also send us a message via our Facebook page: facebook.com/GrangeMoorBrassBand