Mereside Brass June 5 • MERESIDE BRASS (Northwich, Cheshire) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player and a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events

Besses Boys' Band June 5 • Besses Boys' Band (2nd Section NW) are looking for a TUTTI SOLO CORNET to join the band. Rehearsals take place Monday and Friday, 19:30-21:30 in Simister, Prestwich, Manchester, M25 2SB

Grange Moor Brass Band June 4 • Eb/BBb bass, percussion (tuned or kit) & baritone are Grange Moor Brass Band's current vacancies. All of these sections are populated at the moment, but due to various reasons, we are looking to bolster each of these positions.

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards