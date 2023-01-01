                 

Positions Vacant

Mereside Brass

Posted: 5-Jun-2023

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS (Northwich, Cheshire) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player and a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events

Contact:
We rehearse 8pm Friday evenings at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL and warmly welcome players in all sections to join us or to visit. Please email , check us out on Facebook or visit www.meresidebrass.co.uk

  Map to bandroom   Mereside Brass

