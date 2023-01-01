                 

Enfield Brass Band

Posted: 7-Jun-2023

Required:
We are looking for an enthusiastic new Musical Director who is able to inspire and develop trainees and experienced players alike, and able to devise programmes to engage both audience and performer.

Contact:
More details on our website https:/­/­www.enfieldbrassband.co.uk/­home/­conduct
We rehearse on Wednesdays in Enfield at Capel Manor College. We have a beginner training band from 6.30-7.30 for all ages and the main band rehearsal is from 7.45 to 9.15pm.

  Enfield Brass Band
