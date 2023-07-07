                 

Amersham Band

Posted: 8-Jun-2023

Required:
Chairman. Amersham Band is a progressive organisation with its own custom-built bandroom, strong finances, high membership and a growing reputation. The new chairman will lead the band through the next stage of its journey, increasing its value and impact

Contact:
Potential candidates should initially contact us via the website contact form for more information about the role and how to apply. The deadline for applications is Friday 7 July 2023.

