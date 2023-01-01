1 to 4 of 4
Harlow Brass Band
Posted: 8-Jun-2023
Required:
Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR / CONDUCTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.
Contact:
We are looking for someone who can take the band forward.
We rehearse on a Thursday in Harlow, 8-10pm
If you are interested please email us on
Map to bandroom Harlow Brass Band