Long Melford Silver Band
Posted: 12-Jun-2023
Required:
Long Melford Silver Band are seeking applications for a new Musical Director. We are a friendly and committed non-contesting Band, meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings at the Old School Community Centre in Long Melford, Suffolk
Contact:
If you are interested or would like more information, please contact Band Secretary Harry Copsey at
