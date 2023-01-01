Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Long Melford Silver Band

Posted: 12-Jun-2023

Required:

Long Melford Silver Band are seeking applications for a new Musical Director. We are a friendly and committed non-contesting Band, meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings at the Old School Community Centre in Long Melford, Suffolk



Contact:

If you are interested or would like more information, please contact Band Secretary Harry Copsey at

Long Melford Silver Band

Posted: 1-Jun-2023

Required:

Long Melford Silver Band are seeking applications for a new Musical Director. We are a friendly and committed non-contesting Band, meeting weekly on Wednesday evenings at the Old School Community Centre in Long Melford, Suffolk



Contact:

If you are interested, please contact Band Secretary Harry Copsey at