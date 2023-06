June 15 • Enquiries are required for a Bb bass player. The band rehearses once a week on a Wednesday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm in Abertillery.

June 14 • Littleport Band have vacancies for a 2nd Euphonium & Bb Bass. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious but friendly, working with our talented MD Ian Johnson. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm in our own band room..

June 14 • We are looking for a new Musical Director due the resignation of our current MD for family reasons. We are a sociable 4th Section Band. We rehearse in our own Bandroom Tuesdays and Fridays 8pm to 10pm. We also have a good mix of concerts in our calendar