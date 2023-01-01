                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Longridge Band

Posted: 15-Jun-2023

Required:
The Longridge Band (NW Championship Section) are looking for a FIRST HORN to join our friendly, hard-working band. We have a healthy balance of well attended local concerts and competitions planned for this year.

Contact:
We rehearse Wednesdays and Fridays in our own band room in the centre of Longridge.

Please contact our Musical Director Mark Peacock on 07944109430 in confidence for more details, or email .

  Map to bandroom   Longridge Band

Longridge Band

Posted: 30-May-2023

Required:
The Longridge Band require percussionists to join our friendly, hard-working band. We rehearse Wednesdays and Fridays in our own band room. We have a healthy balance of well attended local concerts and competitions planned for this year.

Contact:
Please contact our Musical Director Mark Peacock on 07944109430 in confidence for more details, or email .

  Map to bandroom   Longridge Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Sun Bones Trombone Trio

Tuesday 13 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 18 June • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St,. London SE10 9BJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Skodvin Skulemusikk

Sunday 18 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN YOUTH BAND

Saturday 24 June • Pemberton Old Wigan Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Mereside Brass -

Friday 30 June • St Luke's Church. Starion Road. Goostrey. Cheshire CW4 8PE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Trentham Brass Band

June 15 • Vacancy for a front and a back row cornet (position negotiable) under the direction of Shaun Farrington, Fodens bass trombone.. Rehearsals Friday and Sunday in our own band room ST3 7JH.

Longridge Band

June 15 • The Longridge Band (NW Championship Section) are looking for a FIRST HORN to join our friendly, hard-working band. We have a healthy balance of well attended local concerts and competitions planned for this year.

South West Comms Band

June 15 • An exciting opportunity has arisen to join South West Comms Band on euphonium. The position is negotiable depending on experience. We are a friendly 1st section band with an ambitious concert and contest programme for this year and next.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Jonathan Corry

Ph.D, M.Mus, B.Mus (hons)
Conductor, adjudicator, teacher.

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top