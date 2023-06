Trentham Brass Band June 15 • Vacancy for a front and a back row cornet (position negotiable) under the direction of Shaun Farrington, Fodens bass trombone.. Rehearsals Friday and Sunday in our own band room ST3 7JH.

Longridge Band June 15 • The Longridge Band (NW Championship Section) are looking for a FIRST HORN to join our friendly, hard-working band. We have a healthy balance of well attended local concerts and competitions planned for this year.

South West Comms Band June 15 • An exciting opportunity has arisen to join South West Comms Band on euphonium. The position is negotiable depending on experience. We are a friendly 1st section band with an ambitious concert and contest programme for this year and next.

