Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 17-Jun-2023

Required:
Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR / CONDUCTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

Contact:
We are looking for someone who can take the band forward.
We rehearse on a Thursday in Harlow, 8-10pm
If you are interested please email us on

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band

